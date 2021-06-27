Vaccination for Children: Zydus Cadila vaccine for 12-18 age group to be available soon, Centre informs Supreme Court

Centre tells SC that pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has concluded the clinical trials of its vaccine for the age group of 12 to 18.

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court on Saturday that pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has concluded the clinical trials of its vaccine for the age group of 12 to 18 and the jabs will be available soon.

This news has come as a great relief for children as India expects the possible third wave of Covid-19, which experts have warned may affect the kids primarily. Information about this vaccine, the Centre told Supreme Court in an affidavit filed on COVID-19 management. “It is submitted that Zydus Cadila which is developing DNA vaccines has concluded its clinical trial for between the age group of 12 to 18 years of age and subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in near future for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years of age,”

Meanwhile, the Central government also told the top court that the effort is underway to completely vaccinate all adults by December 31. “Out of this requirement, 51.6 crore doses will be made available for administration by July 31, 2021, leaving a requirement of approximately 135 crore vaccine doses for complete vaccination to the eligible population,” the affidavit said.

The Centre said it plans to procure 135 crore doses of various COVID-19 vaccines to be available between August to December this year. This includes 500 million doses of Covishield, 400 million doses of Covaxin, 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine and 50 million doses of Zydus Cadila.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud had slammed the Centre’s Covid vaccination policy, describing as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational” allowing states and private hospitals to charge those in the 18-44 age group while the vaccines were offered free for groups in the first two phases, and ordered its review.