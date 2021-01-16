COVID-19: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan calls vaccine

With the launch of the world’s largest vaccination drive in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the Covid vaccine will work like ‘Sanjeevani’ or an elixir in the fight against the pandemic. Referring to India’s victory against polio and chickenpox, the Health Minister said the country is now in a decisive state in its fight against Covid-19. "We have earlier won fights against polio and chicken pox. Now, India has reached the decisive phase of winning the war against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Vardhan said.



"Covid vaccine will work like ‘Sanjeevani’ in the fight against the pandemic". Minister was speaking at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was part of the event launching the drive.



AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and Niti Aayog member Vinod K. Paul, who heads a government panel on vaccine strategy, were also administered the first doze of Covid-19 vaccine at the institute in front of the Minister.



AIIMS is among the 81 vaccination sites in Delhi.





Lauding the efforts of healthcare workers and other Covid warriors, the Minister requested media to play a major role against those trying to spread rumours against the ‘Made in India’ vaccines -- ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.The Drug Controller General of India has approved ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ vaccines for emergency use. The Oxford University and AstraZeneca have developed ‘Covishield’, which has been manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India in Pune while Bharat Biotech has developed ‘Covaxin’.Harsh Vardhan’s remarks came after the Prime Minister virtually launched the vaccination drive across the country issuing warning to people to avoid rumours and follow his fresh slogan "Ab dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (now medicine as well as rigour).The two vaccines were launched in India aimed at ending the pandemic which so far has killed 1,52,093 people in the country and ravaged the economy.