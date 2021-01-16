COVID-19: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan calls vaccine

With the launch of the world’s largest vaccination drive in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the Covid vaccine will work like ‘Sanjeevani’ or an elixir in the fight against the pandemic. Referring to India’s victory against polio and chickenpox, the Health Minister said the country is now in a decisive state in its fight against Covid-19. "We have earlier won fights against polio and chicken pox. Now, India has reached the decisive phase of winning the war against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Vardhan said.
"Covid vaccine will work like ‘Sanjeevani’ in the fight against the pandemic". Minister was speaking at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was part of the event launching the drive.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and Niti Aayog member Vinod K. Paul, who heads a government panel on vaccine strategy, were also administered the first doze of Covid-19 vaccine at the institute in front of the Minister.
AIIMS is among the 81 vaccination sites in Delhi.