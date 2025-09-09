Add DNA as a Preferred Source
V-P Election Live Updates: CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy; who will win?

India's Vice Presidential election is set to unfold today, September 9, 2025, with a contest between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and opposition-backed Justice B Sudershan Reddy. Check live updates here

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 06:55 AM IST

V-P Election Live Updates: CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy; who will win?
The stage is set for the Vice Presidential contest on Tuesday, with NDA expressing confidence in the victory of its candidate CP Radhakrishnan and opposition parties rallying in support for their candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy. Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties held mock polls ahead of the crucial day, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote be invalid. The election will take place between 10 AM and 5 PM, and will elect India's 15th Vice President. Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation in July, citing health reasons, necessitated the election.

Members of both Houses of Parliament will vote for the Vice President at the Parliament House. Vote counting starts at 6 PM, with results expected late evening. With 781 electoral college members and 11 abstentions from BRS and BJD, the majority mark is 386 votes. The candidate securing at least 386 votes will win the Vice Presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President. "Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," he said in a post on X.

The NDA candidate is expected to garner at least 427 votes, while the opposition candidate shows confidence to get over 324 votes. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections. BRS also announced that the party will not take part in the Vice Presidential polls. 

Check V-P Election Live Updates: 

BJD, BRS to abstain from the Vice Presidential election
 

