INDIA

V-P election 2025: BJP's CV Radhakrishnan vs INDIA Bloc's B Sudershan Reddy campaigns intensify with personal attacks

Ahead of the Vice-President Election 2025, the political parties have begun hurling personal attacks, scrutinising each other’s Vice President nominees. The Vice-Presidential election campaign heated up when the Opposition claimed CV Radhakrishnan's RSS ties, while the BJP slammed INDIA nominee ex-Justice B. Sudershan Reddy's 2011 judgment against Salwa Judum, questioning his nationalist credentials.