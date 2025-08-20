V-P election 2025: BJP's CV Radhakrishnan vs INDIA Bloc's B Sudershan Reddy campaigns intensify with personal attacks
INDIA
Ahead of the Vice-President Election 2025, the political parties have begun hurling personal attacks, scrutinising each other’s Vice President nominees. The Vice-Presidential election campaign heated up when the Opposition claimed CV Radhakrishnan's RSS ties, while the BJP slammed INDIA nominee ex-Justice B. Sudershan Reddy's 2011 judgment against Salwa Judum, questioning his nationalist credentials.
