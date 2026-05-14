V. D. Satheesan’s swearing-in as Kerala CM scheduled for May 18

The swearing-in ceremony of V. D. Satheesan and the new Congress-UDF government in Kerala will take place on May 18.

The swearing-in ceremony of V. D. Satheesan and the new Congress-UDF government in Kerala will take place on May 18. Congress announced senior leader VD Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala after massive speculation over CM pick.

The announcement comes 10 days after Congress-led UDF emerged the winner in Kerala polls, as the alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly.

Who is V. D. Satheesan?