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V. D. Satheesan’s swearing-in as Kerala CM scheduled for May 18

The swearing-in ceremony of V. D. Satheesan and the new Congress-UDF government in Kerala will take place on May 18.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 14, 2026, 07:48 PM IST

V. D. Satheesan’s swearing-in as Kerala CM scheduled for May 18
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The swearing-in ceremony of V. D. Satheesan and the new Congress-UDF government in Kerala will take place on May 18. Congress announced senior leader VD Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala after massive speculation over CM pick.

The announcement comes 10 days after Congress-led UDF emerged the winner in Kerala polls, as the alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly. 

Who is V. D. Satheesan?

V.D. Satheesan is a lawyer by profession and he had entered politics in 1996. He was active in student politics at the Mahatma Gandhi University, and also served as secretary of the National Students' Union of India. He also held various responsibilities in the party and served as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary. Satheesan comes from a middle-class background in Kerala. He is married to Lakshmipriya, and the couple has a daughter. 

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