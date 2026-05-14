V. D. Satheesan pledges ‘new era, new Kerala’ after becoming Chief Minister; Inside his rise as Congress’ powerful strategist

Kerala's new Chief Minister has been announced after over 10 days of speculation. VD Satheesan became Kerala Chief Minister after Congress announced his name. In his first response after the announcement, Satheesan vowed for “new era, a new Kerala.”

Kerala's new Chief Minister has been announced after over 10 days of speculation. VD Satheesan became Kerala Chief Minister after Congress announced his name. Congress announced his name in a press conference by AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi and the party's central observers for the state Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik.

Satheesan vows for “new era of new Kerala”

In his first response after the announcement, which comes after the declaration of the State Assembly results on May 4, Satheesan said, “I express sincere gratitude to my party, the AICC leadership.”

“I am humbled by the trust placed in me by the party and the people. They entrusted me with a huge responsibility, and I am very thankful to team UDF and the workers. I dedicate my CMship to the people of Kerala. We have promised many things, and I think we can build a team that can change Keralam.”

Further, he pledged to usher in a “new era, a new Kerala” focusing on transforming the State's economic landscape, addressing its debt crisis.

“It will be a new era, a new Kerala that is our target, we are going through tough times, the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable, and we are hopeful of change,” Satheesan said.

There were three contenders for the post of chief minister: Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala.

The announcement was made on Thursday, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for around 40 minutes, after which the Congress confirmed that all deliberations and discussions by the high command are complete.

BJP takes jibe

The BJP labelled its rival Congress as “the Muslim League”, claiming that the choice was dictated by pressure from the Indian Union Muslim League, a big part of the Congress-led ruling United Democratic Front.

How Satheesan helped win the party?

His leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister.The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house.

Who is VD Satheesan?

A lawyer by profession he had entered politics in 1996 and gradually built a reputation with his combative style and hard-hitting speeches. Active in student politics at the Mahatma Gandhi University, he served as secretary of the National Students' Union of India. He also held various responsibilities in the party and served as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary.

VD Satheesan’s political journey

The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house.

Satheesan had snatched the Paravur Assembly seat in 2001 from the Communist Party of India and repeated the win in 2016. He had served as the Leader of the Opposition in the previous House has emerged as the public face of the UDF's comeback bid in the recent elections. Satheesan had been wholly invested in the election had during the election campaign, declared that he would step away from active politics if the UDF alliance failed to secure a convincing mandate.

Satheesan also enjoyed the strong backing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the main ally of the Congress in this election.