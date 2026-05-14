FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Workspace

The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Works

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today? Here’s what we know

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today?

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi reveals how he got scammed, but recovered Rs 84000 back: 'I reported fraud and they returned money'

Archana's son Ayushmaan reveals how he got scammed, but recovered money back

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

HomeIndia

INDIA

V. D. Satheesan pledges ‘new era, new Kerala’ after becoming Chief Minister; Inside his rise as Congress’ powerful strategist

Kerala's new Chief Minister has been announced after over 10 days of speculation. VD Satheesan became Kerala Chief Minister after Congress announced his name. In his first response after the announcement, Satheesan vowed for “new era, a new Kerala.”

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 14, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

V. D. Satheesan pledges ‘new era, new Kerala’ after becoming Chief Minister; Inside his rise as Congress’ powerful strategist
Kerala's new CM VD Satheesan has vowed for 'a new era, a new Keralam'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kerala's new Chief Minister has been announced after over 10 days of speculation. VD Satheesan became Kerala Chief Minister after Congress announced his name. Congress announced his name in a press conference by AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi and the party's central observers for the state Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik. 

Satheesan vows for “new era of new Kerala” 

In his first response after the announcement, which comes after the declaration of the State Assembly results on May 4, Satheesan said, “I express sincere gratitude to my party, the AICC leadership.” 

“I am humbled by the trust placed in me by the party and the people. They entrusted me with a huge responsibility, and I am very thankful to team UDF and the workers. I dedicate my CMship to the people of Kerala. We have promised many things, and I think we can build a team that can change Keralam.” 

Further, he pledged to usher in a “new era, a new Kerala” focusing on transforming the State's economic landscape, addressing its debt crisis. 

“It will be a new era, a new Kerala that is our target, we are going through tough times, the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable, and we are hopeful of change,” Satheesan said. 

There were three contenders for the post of chief minister: Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala.  

The announcement was made on Thursday, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for around 40 minutes, after which the Congress confirmed that all deliberations and discussions by the high command are complete. 

BJP takes jibe 

The BJP labelled its rival Congress as “the Muslim League”, claiming that the choice was dictated by pressure from the Indian Union Muslim League, a big part of the Congress-led ruling United Democratic Front. 

How Satheesan helped win the party? 

His leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister.The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house. 

Who is VD Satheesan? 

A lawyer by profession he had entered politics in 1996 and gradually built a reputation with his combative style and hard-hitting speeches. Active in student politics at the Mahatma Gandhi University, he served as secretary of the National Students' Union of India. He also held various responsibilities in the party and served as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary. 

VD Satheesan’s political journey 

The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house. 

Satheesan had snatched the Paravur Assembly seat in 2001 from the Communist Party of India and repeated the win in 2016. He had served as the Leader of the Opposition in the previous House has emerged as the public face of the UDF's comeback bid in the recent elections. Satheesan had been wholly invested in the election had during the election campaign, declared that he would step away from active politics if the UDF alliance failed to secure a convincing mandate. 

Satheesan also enjoyed the strong backing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the main ally of the Congress in this election. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI names India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included
BCCI names India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included
The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Workspace
The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Works
Election Commission launches Phase 3 of SIR exercise across 16 states and 3 Union Territories; Check state-wise full list here
Election Commission launches Phase 3 of SIR exercise across 16 states, 3 UTs
Chinese President Xi Jinping's major diplomatic message to US President Donald Trump: 'Partners, not rivals'
US-China: Xi Jinping gives major diplomatic message to Donald Trump
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today? Here’s what we know
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement