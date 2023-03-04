Search icon
Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Noida firm to lose manufacturing license after toxins found in most samples

On Friday, the Noida Police arrested three employees of Marion biotech whose cough syrup is alleged to have led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: The Centre has recommended the Uttar Pradesh Drug Controller Authority to cancel the manufacturing licence of the pharmaceutical firm Marion biotech in Noida, Drug inspector, Gautam Buddh Nagar has said.

He said the move came after 22 out of 36 samples taken for testing from it were found adulterated with Ethylene glycol. On Friday, the Noida Police also arrested three employees of the pharma company whose cough syrup is alleged to have led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year.

They were arrested after an FIR was lodged late Thursday night against five officials of Marion Biotech, including two of its directors, over a complaint by a drugs inspector of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

