Uttrakhand: Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops to remain open 24x7 for New Years

To accommodate tourists, the Uttarakhand government has ordered that the hotels, restaurants, dhabas and liquor stores remain open twenty-four hours a day from December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

Uttarakhand is expected to have a huge rush during the holiday season. Uttarakhand has an occupancy of 90% tourists at most of the tourist places and there is a possibility of it being 100% in the New Year 2023. According to the official instructions, a proposal regarding the need to keep the places open for more than the prescribed time has been made available.

On weekdays, with the exception of Saturdays, foreign liquor can be served from 12 AM until 11 PM, and up until 12 PM on Saturdays. It has been decided to keep liquor shops open till the time frame specified by the tourism agency.

The popular tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Nainital, are anticipated to have a massive increase in visitors from December 31 to January 2.

The Uttarakhand government requested early identification, isolation, testing, and management of suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of concern about the emergence of a new COVID wave from District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers.

The government gave the DMs and CMOs instructions to make sure that Covid-19 variant rescue and control preparations were made in each district.

In the meanwhile, both government and private schools in Uttarakhand are required to have masks on.