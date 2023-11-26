Uttarkashi tunnel: Auger drill stuck in tunnel, know what's next for 41 trapped workers

Arnold Dix, an international tunnelling advisor, stated at the scene of the accident that the workers would be out "by Christmas" and attributed the delays to the operation's "cautious approach."

The rescue of 41 labourers from the Uttarkashi tunnel was again halted on Saturday. No drilling has been started on any backup routes, and it is still unknown when the workers will be freed from its horror. Authorities were considering alternate plans to evacuate trapped workers behind the nearly 60-metre-thick wall of rubble, as the auger machine drilling through the debris of the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel suffered irreparable damage. This setback is likely to delay the rescue operation for 2-3 days.

Officials are now concentrating on two options: digging down from the top of the mountain 85–90 meters, or manually cutting through the last 10 or 12 meters of debris.

According to officials, this is probably going to start today when the rescuers remove the auger machine's blades that got lodged within the evacuation pipes

A vertical drilling attempt may normally reach 86 meters in 2-3 days, according to Sanjay Rana, geophysicist and director of Parsan Overseas, a New Delhi-based business that is assisting the rescue effort by providing ground measurement services and ground-penetrating radar.

Individual workers would perform manual drilling by going into the 47-meter rescue path that has already been drilled, drilling for a short while in the cramped area, and then leaving to allow someone else to take over.

“This will take some time —we need to have patience to avoid putting pressure on the workforce. The work is dangerous,” Hasnain stated.

“Only one person who would have to go inside the narrow pipes can be at the forefront. One can’t work for longer in such a narrow passage. Shortage of oxygen and heat generated due to the use of the machine is another problem,” an RVNL official said on Saturday.

“We have removed 20 metres of the [auger] machine by cutting it. We have to remove approximately 25 metres more. We are expecting the machine to be removed completely (from pipes) by Sunday morning. We have also summoned a plasma cutter from Hyderabad and it is expected to reach the tunnel site by night. It will increase the speed of cutting the machine. Currently, we have been able to cut the stuck auger just 1.5m an hour. With the plasma cutter, we can cut the auger at a speed of 4m an hour,” Dhami, who also spoke to the trapped workers, said.