Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Fruits, medicines delivered to trapped workers via 6-inch pipeline

In addition, packets of medicine, salt and electrol have also been sent. Rescuers on Monday pushed a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel.

Fruits such as apples, oranges, sweet lime and bananas and essential medicines like electrol were delivered to workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday through the new six-inch-wide pipeline. According to an official statement, the six-inch food pipeline laid on Monday at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi has since become fully functional.

"About 5-10 kg each of different fruits like apples, oranges, sweet lime etc and 5 dozen bananas have been successfully delivered inside," the statement said. According to the statement, preparations are now afoot to send cooked food like Khichdi, Roti-Sabzi etc.

Earlier, a four-inch existing tube was being used to supply oxygen and items like dry fruit and medicines into the section of the tunnel beyond the rubble of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand.