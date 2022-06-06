Uttarkashi tragedy: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaves for Uttarakhand, helpline number released

(Image Source: ANI)

In a tragic incident, 24 people have died in a bus accident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Most of those who died are said to be from Pawai Vidhan Sabha Village-Mohandra and Chikalhai. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed deep grief over the accident and left for Uttarakhand on Sunday night.

Minister Brajendra Pratap Singh and 4 senior officers have also accompanied him. Along with monitoring the arrangements for the entire rescue operation and meeting injured in Dehradun, the Chief Minister will leave for Uttarkashi district in the morning by helicopter.

On the other hand, Panna and Uttarkashi administration have also issued helpline numbers 07732181, 01374- 222722, 222126, 1077, 07500337269 to help the people.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "A team of ours has left for Uttarakhand from Delhi, which will make arrangements for relief, rescue, treatment besides transporting the dead bodies of the deceased devotees to the relatives. 5 lakh each will be given to the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured. The treatment of the injured is our priority."

Uttarkashi bus accident | I'm here at the Disaster Control Room in Dehradun. I've taken complete information from the spot. DM, SP, DIG, NDRF and SDRF teams are present at the incident site. 2 persons have not been traced yet. 3 injured admitted to Max hospital: MP CM SS Chouhan pic.twitter.com/CzSYyzHRMw June 5, 2022

Names of the passengers on the bus

After the accident, the names of the passengers who were on the bus have been revealed. The names include Raja Bai, Dhaniram, Kambai, Vrindavan, Kamala, Ramsakhi, Geetabai, Anil Kumari, Krishna Bihari, Prabha, Shakuntala Bai, Sheela Bai, Parvati, Vishwakanta, Chandrakala, Kanchedilal, Rajukumar, Rajkunwar, Maneka Prasad, There are Saroj, Badri Prasad, Karan Singh, Udai Singh, Chandrakali, Baldev, Motilal, Kusum Bai.

CM expresses grief over the accident

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over this tragic incident. He tweeted, "The death of pilgrims of Panna district of Madhya Pradesh after a bus going to Yamunotri Dham on pilgrimage to Chardham in Uttarakhand fell into a gorge. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the deep sorrow. Om Shanti!"

CM Shivraj announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured on behalf of the state government.

Uttarakhand government compensation

The Dhami government of Uttarakhand has announced compensation for the injured and dead in the bus accident . CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted, "In view of the heart-wrenching road accident near Damta in Purola, Uttarkashi, I announce an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured."