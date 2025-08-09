Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

The flash floods in Uttarakhand have brought unimaginable destruction, with survivors describing the disaster as a nightmare that will stay with them forever. A total of 566 people were evacuated by Friday noon from the affected areas.

The August 5 flash flood in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district left a trail of destruction. It also led to the formation of a new lake in Harsil. The debris of structures destroyed by the flash flood is seen floating in the lake. The survivors of the devastating flash floods recounted harrowing moments of terror as they fought to save their lives. "Our house got washed away. All our things were in it...Everything is gone. We just ran to save our lives..." said one of the victims to ANI.

Uttarakhand flash floods aftermath

A total of 566 people were evacuated by Friday noon from the affected areas, while personnel still carried out rescue operations for 300 people who were stranded.

At least five people have been reported dead, and 50 are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively involved in the rescue operations, utilising state-of-the-art equipment, including a victim locating camera and thermal imaging camera.

Dog squads have been deployed alongside rescue personnel to search for stranded individuals. Lal Babu Sharma, a resident involved in the rescue operations, stated that he was working along with 11 other men when the disaster occurred, further stating that no trace of them has been left.

"11 people were working with us when this disaster struck. There is no trace of those 11 men. We request the administration to help find them as soon as possible," Sharma told ANI. Upendra, another resident engaged in the rescue operations, stated that there was no possibility of anyone's survival.

"I came here just five minutes after the incident. There was no possibility of anyone surviving here. We tried our best to save people... But this place was completely covered with debris... 12-13 of our people are missing," Upendra told ANI.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the Uttarakhand flash flood

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been closely monitoring the situation, coordinating with rescue agencies, and ensuring that the state's development agenda remains on track. He has also chaired a cabinet meeting in the disaster-affected area, demonstrating his commitment to the region's development despite the crisis.

