DNA TV Show: How India can respond to Trump's tariffs

Who is Rani Kapur? Late Sunjay Kapur's mother at centre of family dispute over Rs 30000 crore estate

Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans

Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'

This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...

Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...

Baahubali's Kattappa aka Sathyaraj claims this film will earn Rs 1000 crore, is set to reunite with this superstar after 39 years

Muhammad Yunus announces Bangladesh elections, says country will hold polls in...

INDIA

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check key updates

Multiple cloudbursts in Uttarkashi led to massive destruction in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. With massive landslides, mudslides and flashfloods, the village of Dharali and Harsil Valley suffered nature’s wrath. At least four people were killed and many remain missing due to floods.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 11:27 PM IST

Multiple cloudbursts in Uttarkashi led to massive destruction in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. With massive landslides, mudslides and flashfloods, the village of Dharali and Harsil Valley suffered nature’s wrath. At least four people were killed and many remain missing due to floods. The authorities were kept on alert and the Army, ITBP, SDRF and NDRF sent their rescue teams deployed in the region. However, as the security forces continued with the rescue operations, at least 8 to 10 Army soldiers reportedly went missing.

The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga River. The rain continued through the afternoon and till evening, hampering rescue efforts. 

Uttarkashi flashfloods explained in points:

-4 killed, many go missing: According to PTI, Flashfloods barrelled through homes, trees and cars, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told reporters in Dehradun before rushing to the spot.

-Massive destruction: At least half the village was buried under the fast flowing mudslide of slush, rubble and water, reported PTI. Contiguous buildings, including three- and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them. Besides, landslides blocked 163 roads, including five national highways, seven state highways and two border roads across the state.

IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand - According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days. The Met department also said that western disturbance is impacting the Himalayan region, adding to the heavy rains in the region. As per the IMD nowcast for Uttarakhand, a red alert is active for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Pithoragarh. An orange alert is active for Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal.

Rescue operations: PTI reported that beds have been kept ready at AIIMS, Rishikesh, and ambulances rushed to Dharali. State CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in Andhra Pradesh, cancelled his trip to return to Dehradun. He said he is constantly in touch with senior officials and the situation is being closely monitored.

Govt takes further precaution:

The Uttarakhand government, given the rain warning in the state and the prevailing disaster situation in the Uttarkashi district, has declared a holiday from class 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in the Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The raging waters flowed down two different sides of the same hill, one towards Dharali and the other towards the village of Sukki, said state Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. Uttarakhand Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu said 40 to 50 buildings are damaged. 

