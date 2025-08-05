Twitter
Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dharali village, incident caught on camera

Police, SDRF and other disaster response teams rushed to rescue operations at the site.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

Uttarkashi cloudburst: A sudden cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand has triggered a surge of water, damaging or sweeping away houses. Reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site. The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods, locals said.

About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away. There was panic in the villages in the area, with people scrambling for dry ground. Videos from the area showed a torrent of water rushing down. People could be heard screaming in panic.

Reacting to the incident, Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted, "The news of heavy losses due to cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on war footing for relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with senior officials in this regard and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

This is a developing story; more details are awaited.

