Uttarakhand: Woman, 28, killed in a clash between villages, Uttar Pradesh police during a raid

UP Police (File)

A 28-year-old woman died on Wednesday as the Uttar Pradesh police raided a house in Uttarakhand's Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar. The police team had gone to arrest a criminal when they were allegedly taken hostage and fired upon. Police said the team's weapons were also seized. The Uttarkhand police confirmed that the woman died during the raid.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Gurjeet Kaur. Amid the firing between police and villagers, six police personnel also got injured. Two policemen have sustained bullet injuries and are serious.

The Kunda police have registered a murder case against 10-12 police personnel.

On September 13, the police team received a tip-off that an alleged mining mafia was staying at the house of Kaur's husband. On Wednesday evening, police gheraoed their farmhouse. Her family members accosted the team in plain clothes.

The villagers allegedly held them captive. They allege that UP police's bullet hit Gurjeet Kaur, who had been returning from work. She was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The villagers launched a protest against the police and blocked a highway.

The administration has asked the police to carry out a probe as to how the woman died in the firing.

So far, three police weapons haven't been found.