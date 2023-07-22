Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

The road being swept away at Kalimati near Gairsain has also forced the closure of the Karnaprayag-Gairsain National Highway.

It has been continuously raining in Uttrakhand since Friday night. Incidents of cloudbursts have come to the fore in many places. In Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand, heavy damage to properties has been reported after a cloud burst at four places on Friday. The Meteorological Department issued an orange Alert for 24 hours for seven districts of Uttarakhand on Friday.

On Friday, there were three locations in Himachal where clouds burst. On the other hand, the debris from the cloudburst damaged a cow shed and eight minor culverts in Thalisain of Pauri in Uttarakhand.

Cloudburst incidents have become more prominent in several locations. numerous roads, including sections of numerous national highways, have been washed away as a result of landslides. In Bangapani in the Pithoragarh district, the drain backed up simultaneously due to rain, and a 150-meter stretch of road washed away.

National Highways shut due to cloudburst in Uttrakhand:

The Dharasu band in Uttarkashi district is closed due to debris on the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway.

Between Nandprayag and Badrinath, the Badrinath National Highway in the Chamoli district was closed in five locations due to landslide debris.

Landslides brought on by the recent heavy rains have shut down the national highway between Badrinath and Yamunotri.

It is estimated that there may be heavy rains in Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Champawat till Saturday afternoon.

According to Dr Vikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Center, on July 23, there may be heavy rains at some places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. On the other hand, on July 24, light to moderate rain may occur at most places in Dehradun, Pauri Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts.

Heavy rains in Uttarkashi wreaked havoc in the Yamuna Valley. Three drains are in spate in Rajtar. Due to rain, the quick response team has also not been able to reach the spot due to stones and debris coming from place to place. The Kasturba Gandhi residential girls' school in Barkot tehsil was flooded.

Due to the continuous rains on the mountains and the water released from the Srinagar dam, the water level of the Ganges is constantly touching the danger mark.