Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Focus is on horizontal drilling to rescue workers, say officials

Two teams of NDRF are doing rehearsals at the site to deal with any contingency.

Uttarkashi tunnel: The rescue operation to save 41 workers trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered its 10th day on Tuesday. Authorities have informed that their focus is on horizontal drilling to rescue workers.

Member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NMDA), Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain said, "Our focussed effort is on horizontal drilling through the auger machine which has been brought from outside." He added that there is sufficient water, oxygen power and light inside the tunnel.

He further said that two teams of NDRF are doing rehearsals at the site to deal with any contingency. "If in any case, they have to crawl and enter the tunnel or provide help to technical experts or to bring out the workers trapped in the tunnel," he said.

READ | 'Funds allocated for ads will be...': SC pulls up Delhi govt over Delhi-Meerut RRTS project