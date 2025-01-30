The newly implemented Rules, effective January 2, detail the required documentation for registering a live-in relationship, which can be done online or offline.

Uttarakhand's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to simplify and standardize personal laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities. The proposed UCC Bill requires live-in relationships to be registered within a month, with adults needing parental consent to enter such relationships.

Uttarakhand's UCC Act requires couples in live-in relationships to register with the government, both when starting and ending the relationship. Failure to register can lead to a jail term of up to six months. This rule applies to Uttarakhand residents, regardless of where they live in India.

The newly implemented Rules, effective January 2, detail the required documentation for registering a live-in relationship, which can be done online or offline. To register a live-in relationship under UCC, couples must comply with several requirements, including:

Filling out a 16-page form: According to Rule 15(3), individuals in a live-in relationship or planning to enter one must submit a 16-page form (Form 3) along with supporting documents, as outlined in Chapter 5 of the Rules.

Verifying their identity through an Aadhaar-linked OTP

Paying a registration fee

Obtaining a certificate from a religious leader confirming their eligibility to marry, if desired: The Rules require couples to obtain a certificate from a religious leader or community head, confirming that their community's customs allow marriage between them. A religious leader is defined as a priest or office bearer of the relevant religious body.

Obtaining documents to confirm legally permissible: The Rules mandate that couples provide documentation, in a specified format, confirming that their relationship is legally permissible, particularly if they are related by blood or marriage within prohibited degrees.

Disclosing details of any previous relationships: The Rules require individuals to disclose their previous relationship history, including details of past marriages or live-in relationships. Supporting documents may include divorce decrees, annulment certificates, death certificates, or proof of terminated live-in relationships, as well as documentation of customary religious divorce practices.

Registrar can issue notices to individuals to register their live-in relationships under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He or she must conduct a summary inquiry into the documents' validity and inform the parents or legal guardians if the individuals are under 21.