Headlines

New SIM card rules to be implemented from today; here is everything to know

Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Video of trapped workers inside Silkyara tunnel surfaces, watch here

Animal, Sam Bahadur release live updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's films hit big screens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Viral video: Couple marries in moving train, social media reacts

Meet man who resigned as CEO after airline company filed for insolvency

Tallest WWE wrestlers of all time 

Youngest captains in IPL history 

9 motivational quotes by Ranbir Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeIndia

India

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Video of trapped workers inside Silkyara tunnel surfaces, watch here

In the video, the worker who shot the clip is heard encouraging and motivating his comrades. He is also heard enquiring about their well-being.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after the rescue of 41 trapped workers from an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, a video surfaced showing the interiors of the 2km-long stretch inside the tunnel in which they were confined for close to 17 days.

The video, accessed by ANI, was shot by one of the trapped workers before they were eventually rescued. 

After relentless operation, spanning over two weeks, the rescuers who camped at the tunnel site braving the icy chill of Uttarkashi, were brought out safely on Tuesday evening.

In the video, the worker who shot the clip is heard encouraging and motivating his comrades. He is also heard enquiring about their well-being.

He is also heard urging fellow workers trapped in the tunnel to not lose hope. Earlier, on Wednesday, the workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, for further medical examination. 

On November 12, a section of the tunnel, between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side, collapsed. The workers, who were beyond the 260-metre mark at the time were trapped, with their exit blocked.

Following their safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Career khatam': Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane dropped for Test series against South Africa

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam poses with Lamborghini supercar, netizens call it ‘Tarzan’

Meet man who started with Rs 10000, now runs Rs 33,374 crore market cap company, his net worth is...

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE