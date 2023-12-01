Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Video of trapped workers inside Silkyara tunnel surfaces, watch here

In the video, the worker who shot the clip is heard encouraging and motivating his comrades. He is also heard enquiring about their well-being.

Days after the rescue of 41 trapped workers from an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, a video surfaced showing the interiors of the 2km-long stretch inside the tunnel in which they were confined for close to 17 days.

The video, accessed by ANI, was shot by one of the trapped workers before they were eventually rescued.

After relentless operation, spanning over two weeks, the rescuers who camped at the tunnel site braving the icy chill of Uttarkashi, were brought out safely on Tuesday evening.

In the video, the worker who shot the clip is heard encouraging and motivating his comrades. He is also heard enquiring about their well-being.

He is also heard urging fellow workers trapped in the tunnel to not lose hope. Earlier, on Wednesday, the workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, for further medical examination.

Visuals of the 2-km stretch inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi where 41 workers were trapped for 17 days, before they were rescued on November 28.



In the video, made by one of the trapped workers, they can be heard motivating each other. pic.twitter.com/ds2k8W7Jis — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023

On November 12, a section of the tunnel, between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side, collapsed. The workers, who were beyond the 260-metre mark at the time were trapped, with their exit blocked.

Following their safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.