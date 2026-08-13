FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Punjab News: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Attacked | Shocking Video Emerges Of Badal Attack

Punjab News: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Attacked | Shocking Video Emerges Of Badal Attack

How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping

How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping

Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral: 'I'm doing well'

Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Atleast 15 feared trapped in Chamoli hydro tunnel, 10 workers rescued

Rescue teams began a large-scale operation after debris and water flooded into the tunnel. At least 10 workers have been rescued so far, while efforts to evacuate others are still underway.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Atleast 15 feared trapped in Chamoli hydro tunnel, 10 workers rescued
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A portion of an under-construction tunnel at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district collapsed on Thursday, leaving several workers trapped inside. 

Rescue teams began a large-scale operation after debris and water flooded into the tunnel. At least 10 workers have been rescued so far, while efforts to evacuate others are still underway. 

Several workers fear trap

Preliminary reports suggest 20 to 25 workers were present in the tunnel at the THDC site in Pipalkoti when the incident occurred.

Officials confirmed that 10 workers were brought out safely, and rescue operations continue to pull out the remaining personnel.

The exact number of people trapped inside is yet to be officially confirmed.

(This is a developing story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Atleast 15 feared trapped in Chamoli hydro tunnel, 10 workers rescued
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Atleast 15 trapped in Chamoli, 10 workers rescued
Kolkata: 30-year-old nurse found dead inside locked toilet at state-run NRS Hospital
Kolkata: 30-year-old nurse found dead in locked toilet at NRS Hospital
Ashleigh Gardner speaks out after ex-wife's cheating claims put Cricket Australia under pressure
Gardner speaks out after ex-wife's cheating claims put CA under pressure
Why did Bengal govt withdraw Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray?
Why did Bengal govt withdraw Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray?
How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping
How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement