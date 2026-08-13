Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Atleast 15 feared trapped in Chamoli hydro tunnel, 10 workers rescued

Rescue teams began a large-scale operation after debris and water flooded into the tunnel. At least 10 workers have been rescued so far, while efforts to evacuate others are still underway.

A portion of an under-construction tunnel at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district collapsed on Thursday, leaving several workers trapped inside.

Rescue teams began a large-scale operation after debris and water flooded into the tunnel. At least 10 workers have been rescued so far, while efforts to evacuate others are still underway.

Several workers fear trap

Preliminary reports suggest 20 to 25 workers were present in the tunnel at the THDC site in Pipalkoti when the incident occurred.

Officials confirmed that 10 workers were brought out safely, and rescue operations continue to pull out the remaining personnel.

The exact number of people trapped inside is yet to be officially confirmed.

(This is a developing story)