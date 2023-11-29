Uttarkashi tunnel: 22-year-old trapped worker describes his 17-day nightmare inside tunnel

Headlines

Keep your space clean and tidy with sturdy dustbins on Amazon

Unlock great deals on elegant and modern table lamps on Amazon

Get elegant and modern wall clocks for your homes on Amazon

Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa say their film Yaatris 'is a story of every middle-class family' | Exclusive

Viral video: Leopard protects baby deer from hyena threat, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Keep your space clean and tidy with sturdy dustbins on Amazon

Unlock great deals on elegant and modern table lamps on Amazon

Get elegant and modern wall clocks for your homes on Amazon

8 flowers that may improve mental health 

Most expensive RCB acquisitions in IPL history

9 largest mammals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Meet actress who dated India cricketer, never got married, is a single mother, worked only in flop films, now works as..

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

HomeIndia

India

Uttarkashi tunnel: 22-year-old trapped worker describes his 17-day nightmare inside tunnel

The 22-year-old worker hailing from Jharkhand had a close brush with death after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand collapsed early on November 12.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Anil Bediya, one of the 41 labourers who were rescued from a collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel after 17 days, survived the ordeal by eating 'muri' (puffed rice) and licking water dripping from rocks.

The 22-year-old worker hailing from Jharkhand had a close brush with death after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand collapsed early on November 12.

"Loud shrieks punctuated the air...We all thought we would be buried inside the tunnel and had lost all hope during the first couple of days," Bediya told PTI over the phone from Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning while narrating their harrowing tale.

"It was a nightmarish ordeal...We licked water dripping from rocks to quench our thirst and survived on muri for the first 10 days," Bediya, who is now recuperating at a Uttarakhand hospital, said.

Bediya hails from Khirabeda, a village on the outskirts of Ranchi which saw a total of 13 people going to Uttarkashi on November 1 in search of greener pastures. Little did they know what fate had in store for them.

Luckily, only three of the 13 from Khirabeda were inside the tunnel when the disaster struck. Fifteen of the 41 workers hail from Jharkahnd's Ranchi, Giridih, Khunti and West Singhbhum, where people have erupted in joy after the trapped workers were rescued on Tuesday evening.

"Our first hope of survival kindled when the authorities established contact with us after nearly 70 hours," Bediya recounted. 

According to him, two of their supervisors asked them to drink water dripping through the rocks.

"We had no other option but to relieve ourselves inside the tunnel. Finally, when we heard voices of people communicating with us from outside, a firm belief and hope of survival replaced our desperation," Bediya said.

After the first 10 days of gruelling anxiety, supplies, including fruits like bananas, apples and oranges, besides hot meals like rice, dal and chapatis became regular along with water bottles, he said.

"Huddled together, we used to pray desperately for early rescue ...Finally God heard us," he said.

His anxiety-stricken mother had not cooked food for the last two weeks, and the family survived on whatever their neighbours provided them with, a resident of the village said.

In Khirabeda, a paralysed Shravan Bediya, 55, whose only son Rajendra was trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel, was seen celebrating in a wheelchair after the workers were rescued on Tuesday evening.

Besides 22-year-old Rajendra, two others from the village -- Sukhram and Anil, both in their early 20s -- were trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days.

Sukhram's paralysed mother Parvati, who was inconsolable since she found out about the disaster, was too happy to express her feelings.

The rescue operation began on November 12 after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, cutting off the exit for the workers inside.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Dobhal's brother lashes out at Bigg Boss 17 makers, reveals why he declined show's invite: 'Bas aur kitna giroge'

Viral video: Couple's dance on crowded railway platform gets thumbs down from internet, watch

Gippy Grewal says he isn't friends with Salman Khan after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on his house: 'I am unable to...'

Elevate your Home Decor with best Curtain deals exclusively on Amazon

This National Award-winning director was asked to remove dead pigs from railway lines, made highest-grossing film in....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE