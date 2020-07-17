Headlines

Uttarakhand to impose complete lockdown on weekends to stop spread of COVID-19

Uttarakhand government on Friday said it will impose strict lockdown on weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the guidelines will be issued soon.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 04:50 PM IST

The Uttarakhand government on Friday said it will impose strict lockdown on weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. The announcement was made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. 

"To curb the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state. Guidelines for the same to be issued soon," Rawat said. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government had said no decision on complete lockdown had been taken.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's Office had said that reports of complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 on social media are rumours.

"No such decision has been taken," it said. 

The Chief Minister has directed SSP Dehradun to take action against those who are spreading rumours, it added.  

Several areas in the state including Kashipur, Rudrapur and Bajpur had imposed a three-day lockdown till July 16 after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Uttarkhand has reported 3,982 total COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 50. There are currently 937 active cases while 2,995 patients have been discharged. 

