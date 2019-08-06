Uttarakhand: School bus falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal, at least 9 dead, 4 airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh

18 students were travelling by bus.

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying school students fell into a gorge in the Tehri Garhwal region of the hilly state of Uttarakhand killing at least nine. The accident happened on Tuesday morning when the bus fell into a gorge after it lost control while taking a turn.

Currently, four critically ill students have been airlifted to the AIIMS Rishikesh hospital and one student has been sent by ambulance to the elite medical facility. The remaining students are admitted in local hospital.

SDRF team has rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. In the bus around 25 students are estimated to be there. Search is on for remaining students who are suspected to have fallen off the gorge.

Uttarakhand CM tweeted to express his sorrow over the tragedy:

टिहरी में स्कूल वैन हादसे की खबर से स्तब्ध हूं। ईश्वर से हताहत हुए बच्चों की आत्मा को शांति व शोक संतप्त परिजनों को धीरज बंधाने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। दुःख की इस घड़ी में सरकार हर समय शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ खड़ी है। हादसे की उच्चस्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) August 6, 2019

He has instructed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

With ANI inputs