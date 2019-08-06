Headlines

Uttarakhand: School bus falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal, at least 9 dead, 4 airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh

18 students were travelling by bus.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 02:27 PM IST

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying school students fell into a gorge in the Tehri Garhwal region of the hilly state of Uttarakhand killing at least nine. The accident happened on Tuesday morning when the bus fell into a gorge after it lost control while taking a turn. 

Currently, four critically ill students have been airlifted to the AIIMS Rishikesh hospital and one student has been sent by ambulance to the elite medical facility. The remaining students are admitted in local hospital. 

SDRF team has rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. In the bus around 25 students are estimated to be there. Search is on for remaining students who are suspected to have fallen off the gorge. 

Uttarakhand CM tweeted to express his sorrow over the tragedy: 

He has instructed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. 

With ANI inputs

