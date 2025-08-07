Uttarakhand's Badrinath route shut due to heavy rain, landslide, watch viral video

Heavy rains have created havoc in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, leading to destruction in various parts of the state. Badrinath hill collapse incident near Jogi Dhara in Joshimath in Chamoli district. This has hampered movement along the critical route and has also affected pilgrimage.

Heavy rains have created havoc in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Many rivers have been flooded leading to landslides, flash floods and more destruction. As the previous few days saw major disasters, Badrinath hill collapse incident near Jogi Dhara in Joshimath in Chamoli district. This has hampered movement along the critical route and has also affected pilgrimage to these sacred Hindu shrines. Chamoli Police informed that clearing operations are underway to restore connectivity.

Viral video of Badrinath

A video of this has gone viral showing a massive landslide near Pipalkoti that led to around 30 meters of the Badrinath National Highway to be completely damaged, resulting in road blockage. The area was also affected by debris falling. The viral video of landslide shows rocks falling down from the mountains at super speed. There were many people in the area who ran away as a major chunk from the mountain was about to fall, according to some videos on the current situation going viral.

Landslide Near Pipalkoti on Badrinath National Highway



What is the situation in Uttarakhand?

Due to the route obstruction, thousands of tons of debris have accumulated on the road. Meanwhile, pilgrims heading to Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib are also stranded en route.The situation in the mountains has become dangerous for traveling due to continuous downpours, landslides and floods. However, the authority has been on alert and is ensuring that work continues to remove debris from the blocked Badrinath highway.

Uttarakhand cloudburst update

Meanwhile, At least 70 civilians have been rescued as rescue and relief operations continue on a war footing in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, following flash floods and landslides near Harshil and Dharali. According to the official, three civilian deaths have been confirmed so far, while over 50 people are still reported missing, as per the Civil Administration.

Due to this devastating situation, the fourth batch of pilgrims going for Kailash-Mansarovar have bene held by the authorities at Dharchula base camp in Pithoragarh district. This happened due to a road, on a higher altitude, which was hit by heavy boulders and debris due to bad weather, sources told PTI on Wednesday. The 48 members batch included 14 women pilgrims, coming from various parts of the country. They now have to stay at Dharchula until further orders.