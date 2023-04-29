Search icon
Uttarakhand: Rs 1.70 crore cash found at accountant's house in Dehradun

Dehradun: Due to the large amount of cash, the police had to bring a cash counting machine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Uttarakhand news: Police have recovered Rs 1.70 crore in cash from the house of an accountant of a private company, Dainik Jagran reported. The house is located in Nehru Colony in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. On questioning, the accountant could not explain anything clearly about the cash. He couldn't present any documents regarding the same. Subsequently, the police seized the cash and informed the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department will further investigate the matter.

According to police, it had received information about cash being kept in a house in Friends Enclave. It is being said that the accountant does betting in IPL. However, this angle hasn't come in the initial investigation. Due to the large amount of cash, the police had to bring a cash counting machine.

According to reports, the accountant's father is also in the same profession. The family originally belongs to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. They live in Dehradun in a rented house. When the police questioned the father-son duo about the cash, they gave different answers. 

The father said that he had sold the house in Uttar Pradesh and the money belonged to him. However, he could not produce any document for the same. Whereas, the son said that the money belongs to the company in which he works. Now, the police informed the Income Tax Department, which will further investigate the matter.

