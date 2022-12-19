Uttarakhand rocked by 3.1 magnitude earthquake, tremors felt in Uttarkashi district

Earthquake in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi (File photo)

The Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand witnessed mild tremors in some areas after an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit the state. The earthquake was felt at around 1:50 am on Monday, December 19, according to the authorities.

The earthquake in Uttarakhand was 3.1 on the Richter scale and was felt by many residents in the wee hours of Monday. Till now, no damage to property or structures or injuries has been reported by the authorities.

The epicenter of the earthquake in Uttarkashi was 5 km below the ground, said the National Centre of Seismology. The agency also informed that the earthquake occurred 24 km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ZgTTyLl7KF@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/PwvR0NqPlB — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 18, 2022

The National Centre of Seismology tweeted after the tremors, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India.”

Over the past few months, there have been multiple low-intensity earthquakes in northern India, which has now been deemed as an earthquake-prone area. Most of the earthquakes have originated in Nepal, according to the agencies.

The most notable of the recent earthquakes were the strong tremors felt across Delhi NCR and neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana, with the earthquake touching a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: ‘PM Modi’s views on nuclear weapons could’ve averted global tragedy,’ says CIA