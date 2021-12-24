Uttarakhand reports first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Uttarakhand reported its first case of the Omicron variant on December 22. Following this, the state authorities have hinted at the possibility of a night curfew. Also, COVID-19 related restrictions may be increased if the necessity arises.

The government decided to conduct a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Thursday.

As informed by the government, the meeting focused on taking steps to stop the further spread of the virus. Sandhu directed the district collectors and chief medical officers to take appropriate preparatory measures and ensure a proper supply of beds, oxygen and medicines at hospitals.

The statement also hinted at government plans to expedite the door-to-door survey for Covid-19 vaccination and testing. If the situation continues to worsen, the authorities plan to discuss imposing a night curfew and initialising strict Covid-19 protocols.

India’s Omicron tally crossed the 300 mark on Thursday.