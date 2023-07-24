Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Headlines

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

10 longest running TV serials in India

7 superfoods to increase fertility

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

HomeIndia

India

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

A stretch of 60-70 metres of the Badrinath Highway, Kameda was washed out due to intermittent rains, following that the Highway has been blocked for traffic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Traffic has been suspended and the Yamunotri pilgrimage halted as boulders continue to fall at many places on the Yamunotri Highway for the last three days as persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

District disaster management official of Uttarkashi, Devendra Patwal, said that due to the boulders falling continuously for the last three days, the traffic on both sides of the road has come to a complete standstill.

"Significantly, due to this, there has been a break on the Yamunotri pilgrimage, leaving many commuters including pilgrims and locals passenger stranded," the official said.

"Big boulders fell off from mountains on Monday morning further exacerbating the woes of commuters," the official said.

According to the Chamoli police, a stretch of 60-70 metres of the Badrinath Highway, Kameda was washed out due to intermittent rains, following that the Highway has been blocked for traffic. The police added that scores of commuters including tourists and locals were stranded on both sides of the highway.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Rohila told ANI on Sunday that torrential downpours in the region have caused severe damage to several areas of the Uttarkashi district.

"Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away," said Uttarkashi DM Rohila.

An official said on Sunday that incessant rainfall triggered a landslide near Arakot market and blocked the Arakot-Himachal Pradesh Road in the region. Officials also said on Sunday that scores of commuters, including tourists as well as locals are stranded in Uttarkashi after the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at many places today due to falling debris near Gangnani. (ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Meet one of Mumbai's richest men who bought Rs 1200 crore house in London; not Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 important facts you must know about Kargil War

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE