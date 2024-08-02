Twitter
Delhi: Three die, many feared trapped after building collapse in Jahangirpur

Meet Indian astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Nair who are selected for NASA-ISRO mission to space station

'Mercifully, you didn't fine water...': Delhi HC raps MCD, police in IAS coaching centre deaths probe

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

India

Uttarakhand rains: IAF's Chinook, MI17 helicopters aid rescue operations as death toll rises to 14, check IMD alert

According to an official, 10 pilgrims were safely airlifted by MI17 helicopter on Friday morning and dropped at Gauchar airstrip.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Uttarakhand rains: IAF's Chinook, MI17 helicopters aid rescue operations as death toll rises to 14, check IMD alert
In Uttarakhand, the search and rescue efforts following a cloudburst on the Kedarnath Yatra path persisted overnight to aid stranded pilgrims. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and MI17 helicopters has today joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims. 

The Kedarnath Yatra route faced severe damage due to a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night. At least 14 people lost their lives since Wednesday evening -- 4 in Dehradun, 6  in Haridwar, 3 in Tehri and 1 in Chamoli, and 10 others were injured in the heavy overnight rains that caused flooding and a house collapse as multiple rivers swelled in the state.

With the state grappling with the aftermath of the cloudburst, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for August 2 and 3, forecasting very heavy rainfall.

In a move to expedite the search and rescue operations, NDRF teams were promptly deployed to deliver essential supplies to the stranded pilgrims.

The pilgrims found themselves trapped beyond Bhimbali along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route when a 20-25 meter section of the road was washed away by the forceful currents of the Mandakini on Wednesday night.

According to an official, 10 pilgrims were safely airlifted by MI17 helicopter on Friday morning and dropped at Gauchar airstrip. He also said that two helpline numbers -- 7579257572 and 01364-233387 -- and one emergency number 112 have also been issued by the local authorities to help people get information about their stranded kin among the pilgrims.

So far, 425 pilgrims have been brought to safety in helicopters from Lincholi and Bhimbali, while 1,100 pilgrims have reached Sonprayag on foot from various places with the help of rescue teams, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of over 24 people of the state who were "forced" into working at call centres in Myanmar. In his phone call to Jaishankar on Thursday, Dhami said more than 15 men and nine women of Uttarakhand have been "kidnapped and forced" to work at call centers in Myanmar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
