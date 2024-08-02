Uttarakhand rains: IAF's Chinook, MI17 helicopters aid rescue operations as death toll rises to 14, check IMD alert

In Uttarakhand, the search and rescue efforts following a cloudburst on the Kedarnath Yatra path persisted overnight to aid stranded pilgrims. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and MI17 helicopters has today joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims.

The Kedarnath Yatra route faced severe damage due to a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night. At least 14 people lost their lives since Wednesday evening -- 4 in Dehradun, 6 in Haridwar, 3 in Tehri and 1 in Chamoli, and 10 others were injured in the heavy overnight rains that caused flooding and a house collapse as multiple rivers swelled in the state.

With the state grappling with the aftermath of the cloudburst, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for August 2 and 3, forecasting very heavy rainfall.

In a move to expedite the search and rescue operations, NDRF teams were promptly deployed to deliver essential supplies to the stranded pilgrims.

The pilgrims found themselves trapped beyond Bhimbali along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route when a 20-25 meter section of the road was washed away by the forceful currents of the Mandakini on Wednesday night.

According to an official, 10 pilgrims were safely airlifted by MI17 helicopter on Friday morning and dropped at Gauchar airstrip. He also said that two helpline numbers -- 7579257572 and 01364-233387 -- and one emergency number 112 have also been issued by the local authorities to help people get information about their stranded kin among the pilgrims.

So far, 425 pilgrims have been brought to safety in helicopters from Lincholi and Bhimbali, while 1,100 pilgrims have reached Sonprayag on foot from various places with the help of rescue teams, news agency PTI reported.

