Uttarakhand Rain Fury: Dehradun on orange alert; Rispana,Tons river swell; schools shut

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in most parts of Uttarakhand today, with an Orange Alert issued for Dehradun and Tehri for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Incessant rainfall across Uttarakhand has led to rising water levels in rivers and drains, landslides and traffic disruptions in several parts of Uttarakhand. Dehradun Police has increased patrolling in vulnerable areas and is closely monitoring water levels. Officials are also making public announcements to alert residents and responding to weather-related emergencies.

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: Schools shut, rivers swell

In view of the weather conditions, all schools from Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun and Pithoragarh have been closed on September 1.

In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall forecast by the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, a one-day holiday has been declared on September 1 for all schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres, in Dehradun district. pic.twitter.com/pSWxcPVLXf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2026

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in most parts of Uttarakhand today, with an Orange Alert issued for Dehradun and Tehri for heavy to very heavy rainfall. A Yellow Alert has been issued for Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital and Haridwar. Several districts may also experience lightning and spells of intense to extremely intense rainfall.

In Dehradun, the water level of the Rispana River rose near the bridge on Mohini Road in Dalanwala around 1 am. The strong current and rising water level raised concerns among residents. Police teams have been conducting patrols in areas considered vulnerable to flooding and are keeping a watch on rivers, drains and other water bodies.

Heavy overnight rain triggered a rise in the water level of the Tons River.

VIDEO | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Heavy overnight rain triggers a rise in the water level of the Tons River.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/Ge7VJKvwzp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026

Continuous rain also triggered landslides along the Mussoorie-Dehradun route on Monday. Traffic was disrupted near Pani Wala Bend after debris, stones and trees fell onto the road. The road was later cleared and reopened. Another landslide near Galogi Dhar also brought debris onto the road and affected traffic movement.

In Uttarkashi, the Yamunotri Highway was completely blocked near Ranachatti after debris and trees fell from the hillside. A National Highways team reached the spot and cleared the debris, following which traffic was restored. A landslide was also reported in Bageshwar, where debris blocked the Garud-Bageshwar route near Rawaikhal and disrupted traffic.

Weather forecast

For the next three days, the weather department has warned of heavy rain at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is likely in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat and Bageshwar. Thunderstorms, lightning and spells of intense to very intense rainfall may occur at isolated locations across the state during this period.

Authorities have advised people in vulnerable areas to remain alert and avoid travelling through landslide-prone routes and near swollen rivers and streams.