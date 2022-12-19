Search icon
Uttarakhand: Railway officials erect pillars outside cricketer Rishabh Pant’s home in Roorkee, here's why

Uttarakhand: People also protested against the officials who were installing pillars in front of Rishabh Pant's house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

Railway authorities in Uttarakhand's Roorkee have started an anti-encroachment campaign in the city. The administration has placed pillars outside the residences of several people. During this drive, the authorities have also installed pillars outside the home of Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant.

According to Railways, the pillars were placed to demarcate the Railway land outside the Dhandera railway station. On Thursday, a team of officials of Railways and Police arrived at Ashok Nagar of Dhandhera and placed cement pillars on its land as part of its anti-encroachment campaign.

According to the information, some people also protested against the officials who were installing pillars in front of Pant's house, but showing strictness, they installed the pillars. 

Reports suggest in the southern part of Dhandera railway station, encroachment is being done by some locals and the land is being used for parking vehicles and as a passage.

A team of officials has put more than half a dozen pillars at the door of Pant's house. They have warned that if anyone tried to remove the pillar and encroach on the railway land, strict action would be taken against them. 

 

