Uttarakhand rail network set for upgrade with 110 kmph trains, station revamp as projects near completion

Various railway projects are in their finishing phase in Uttarakhand. A new railway line project has been commissioned in Rurki’s Deoband area. The railway line will be 27.45 kilometres long. The projects include revamping stations, increasing train speeds and various other works.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Various railway projects are in their finishing phase in Uttarakhand. A new railway line project has been commissioned in Rurki’s Deoband area. The railway line will be 27.45 kilometres long.  

Under the ongoing development project, new railway stations have been built at Banheda Khas and Jhabreda. The railway projects also aim to increase the speeds of trains in the northern state's major railway routes, and the works in that direction have been completed. 
 
This will improve the overall connectivity of the state's railway network as the trains will attain speeds of up to 110 km per hour on the Laksar–Haridwar rail section. A proposal is also pending to upgrade the Saharanpur–Haridwar railway track to increase a speed of 110 km per hour. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for increasing the speed to 130 km per hour has already been approved. 
 
The Railway has successfully identified routes for trains to be operated at speeds of up to 160 km per hour, said Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinita Srivastava during a meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday. 
 
To enhance safety and strengthen railway network the DRM said that the work related to Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and Level Crossing Substitutes (LHS) has been completed at many locations in Uttarakhand, including Laksar, Landhaura–Dhanaura, Roorkee, Chordiala, and Aithal. These developments have helped reduce traffic congestion at busy locations. 

DRM Vinita Srivastav also informed the Chief Minister that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, infrastructure development work is currently underway at Harrawala, Roorkee and Kotdwar railway stations.  

Under the railway redevelopment project by the state government, many facilities will be upgraded including the construction of new station buildings, air-conditioned waiting halls, food courts, areas which are specially abled persons and pedestrians friendly, standardisation of platform height, platform sheds, new and wider foot over bridges, and the development of modern circulating and parking areas. 

For railway stations at Haridwar and Dehradun, a wider redevelopment plan with the aim of increasing passenger capacity has been in the pipeline. This will include world-class passenger amenities, iconic terminal designs, separation of arrival and departure flows, and the development of an improved external traffic management system. 

Simultaneously, the new railway line project connecting Rishikesh to Karnaprayag is also under construction, with a total length of 125.20 kilometres. Under the project, 12 stations, 35 bridges, and 17 tunnels will develop along the route, and work on the major tunnels has been completed more than 90 percent. 

