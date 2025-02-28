Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there

Fifty-seven labourers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were trapped under an avalanche near the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.

The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain.

