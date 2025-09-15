Uttarakhand: 1 killed, three others injured after violent clash in Dehradun

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Gairola said that members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other community using sharp-edged weapons and hammers, leaving four people critically injured.

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured after a violent clash broke out between two different communities over a water dispute in the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station limits in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. The clash erupted late on Saturday evening. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Gairola said that members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other community using sharp-edged weapons and hammers, leaving four people critically injured. One of the victims later succumbed to their injuries, Gairola said.

The incident has created tension in the area, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel to maintain law and order. The ASP said that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the attackers.

In a separate incident, on June 11, one pilgrim died and another sustained serious injuries after the two fell into a deep gorge while descending through a shortcut route on the Kedarnath trekking path in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, officials said on Wednesday. According to the District Emergency Operation Centre, the incident occurred between Pole Numbers 337 and 340 on the Kedarnath pedestrian route when the two young pilgrims were descending via an unauthorised shortcut and slipped into a gorge. The DEOC said information about the accident was received, following which rescue teams were immediately mobilised to the spot. Teams from the Sector Officer's office at Badi Lincholi, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), YMF personnel, and the police rushed to the location and launched a rescue operation.

During the operation, SDRF personnel rescued one of the injured pilgrims and shifted him to the Medical Relief Point at Chhoti Lincholi for treatment. The injured pilgrim was identified as Mohit (27), a resident of Gokulpuri in Northeast Delhi. The second pilgrim, identified as Priyanshu Shukla (27), a resident of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by YMF personnel and disaster management volunteers and taken to the Medical Relief Point at Bhimbali.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).