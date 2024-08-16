Twitter
India

Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered on way home from hospital, accused held

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a nurse while she was on her way back home from the hospital, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered on way home from hospital, accused held
A visual of the protests in Kolkata (Image/X)
A man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a nurse while she was on her way back home from the hospital she worked in, as per a report by The Indian Express. 

According to the report by the newspaper, the deceased victim worked at a private hospital in Uttarakhand's Nainital and her body was found in an empty plot in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh on July 30. 

The accused, identified as Dharmendra Kumar, is a daily wage worker who reportedly raped the nurse and killed her while she was returning home from the hospital. 

The incident came to light after the deceased victim's sister filed a missing report with the local police. As the police began a probe into the matter, the nurse's body was found on Augsut 8. 

The accused first dragged her to the bushes where he raped her and strangled her to death. Later, the accused took her jewellery and phone and ran away, said the police, adding that he was arrested from Rajasthan on August 14. 

“The accused is a (drug) addict and did not know the woman. On the day of the incident, he saw the woman going alone. As per our information, he stopped the woman, who fought back fiercely. She was, however, overpowered and… strangled her to death. He also sexually assaulted her. After the murder, he took the woman’s belongings and escaped,” SSP Manjunath T C told The Indian Express. 

Meanwhile, this comes amid the furor over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal's Kolkata. The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdred in the seminar hall of the hospital. 

According to the post mortem report, there were grave injuries in her private part, her pelvic girdle was broken and legs were wide open. The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 

 

 

