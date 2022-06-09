Uttarakhand: 5 dead after vehicle falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Photo: ANI

Five people died after their vehicle fell into a gorge at Ghansali-Ghuttu road in Tehri Garhwal of Uttarakhand on Thursday. The vehicle was carrying a total of eight people. Three people have been injured in the incident and referred to a hospital, news agency ANI reported.

"Vehicle had 8 people. The 3 injured have been referred to a hospital after first aid. Cause of accident will be clear only in the investigation," ANI quoted District Disaster Officer as saying.

Uttarakhand | Five people died after their vehicle fell into a gorge at Ghansali-Ghuttu road in Tehri Garhwal



Vehicle had 8 people. The 3 injured have been referred to a hospital after first aid. Cause of accident will be clear only in investigation, says Dist Disaster Officer pic.twitter.com/NxAEm3nmWV June 9, 2022

This incident comes days after 25 persons died after their bus carrying 28 tourists from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and two staffers fell in a 150-metre-deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening.

READ | Gumla, Jharkhand: 2 men rape minor on pretext of 'lift'; villagers burn them alive with motorcycle