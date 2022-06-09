Search icon
Uttarakhand: 5 dead after vehicle falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

This comes days after 25 people were killed in a similar incident after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Five people died after their vehicle fell into a gorge at Ghansali-Ghuttu road in Tehri Garhwal of Uttarakhand on Thursday. The vehicle was carrying a total of eight people. Three people have been injured in the incident and referred to a hospital, news agency ANI reported. 

"Vehicle had 8 people. The 3 injured have been referred to a hospital after first aid. Cause of accident will be clear only in the investigation," ANI quoted District Disaster Officer as saying.

 

This incident comes days after 25 persons died after their bus carrying 28 tourists from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and two staffers fell in a 150-metre-deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening.

