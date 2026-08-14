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Uttarakhand Horror: 20 injured as tempo traveller plunges into deep gorge in Nainital

The Uttarakhand Police have confirmed that about 20 people were injured when a tempo traveller slipped into a deep gorge near the Ramgarh area of Nainital district. Details here.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Uttarakhand Horror: 20 injured as tempo traveller plunges into deep gorge in Nainital
Nainital Accident. (Representative Image)
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At least 20 travellers were injured, some of them seriously, after a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near the Laskhmi Khan area of Nainital district in Uttarakhand. Confirming the incident, the police said that rescue teams from Ramgarh and Bhawali have reached the accident site. Police, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the residents have launched rescue operations. The injured people have been shifted to the Community Health Centre in Ramgarh. 

Bhawali Kotwal Prakash Singh Mehra told ANI that the police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident and launched the rescue operation. In yet another mishap,  a car skidded off the Bhowali-Ramgarh road in Uttarakhand's Nainital district and plunged nearly 50 metres into a gorge; two people were injured. A rescue operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). This mishap took place near  Kulati Bend as the vehicle lost control and fell into a deep ravine. The passengers were trapped inside. 
An SDRF official said that they found the vehicle nearly 50 metres below the road. Kharesh Duggal and his wife Ritu Duggal, residents of Noida, sustained minor injuries. They were rescued, taken out of the gorge, given first aid and shifted to Bhowali Hospital for further treatment.
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