Uttarakhand man marries lover he met on social media, she turned out to be transgender on 'suhagraat'

Police (File)

In a shocking incident in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, a man married his lover whom he had met on social media. However, on the first night, he found that his lover was in fact a transgender woman. The incident took place in the state's Laksar town.

The man has alleged that a person of the third gender demanded lakhs of rupees to divorce him.

The man received a friend request some time ago. He accepted the request and started talking to the person over the phone.

The person had told the man that she was from Haryana's Hisar. After their fell in love, the person came to Laksar and married him.

But he was stunned to find that the woman was a transgender person.

Also read: Uttarakhand: Snake on the road caused Pauri Garhwal accident, says report; 25 dead

Police officer Yashpal Bisht told Hindustan that he has received an oral complaint and he would take action upon receiving a written complaint.