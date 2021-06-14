Uttarakhand lockdown: COVID curfew extended till June 22, Char Dham yatra opened for locals

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Covid-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22. State minister Subodh Uniyal said that old guidelines will remain in place but with some minor changes.

The period of the current curfew in the state was to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

Char Dham yatra opened for locals

In an important relaxation, the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively. For this, a negative report of RTPCR was made mandatory.

"Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said.

The famous four Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand though open since May for daily prayers have been out of bounds for pilgrims.

According to Uniyal, a negative report of RT-PCR is still mandatory for those coming to Uttarakhand from outside states, some more concessions have also been given in the current system in Covid curfew.

Relaxations by Uttarakhand government-

Means of public transport like auto-rickshaws and tempos have been allowed to ply on the roads and shops selling sweets can now open for five days in a week, Uniyal said.

Fifty people can now attend marriage ceremonies and funerals instead of the present permission for 20. However, those attending weddings will have to bring negative RT-PCR test reports.

District Magistrates have been authorised to relax the restrictions for marketplaces in rural areas based on their assessment of the Covid situation, he said.

On the decision to extend the curfew, Uniyal said the cases of COVID-19 may have come down but it would be premature to say that the pandemic challenge has been overcome.