Uttarakhand lockdown: Complete curfew for one week from May 11 - What's allowed, what's not

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday imposed a state-wide lockdown from May 11 to 18 in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.

Cabinet minister and government Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except tomorrow (Monday), where shops will be open till 1 pm.

"Uttarakhand government has decided to impose 'COVID Curfew' between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18 across the state to contain the spread of the disease. Essential services will be allowed during this period," Uniyal said.

Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7 am to 12 am daily.

Grocery shops will be permitted to open on May 13 only. Media persons will have permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.

Uniyal further said the not more than 20 people be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony, and for interstate movements, vehicles will not be allowed to take more than 50 per cent of passengers.

"Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration`s portal. People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation," Uniyal said.

He also informed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will inaugurate the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age on Monday.

All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration, the minister said.

In Uttarakhand, a total of 5,890 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths and 2,731 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

