Two people were dead and three were injured due to the falling of stones from the top of a hill on the trek route to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The incident took place near Junglechatti ghat around 11.30 am, said Rudraprayag Police. On information about the incident, Police and DDRF personnel immediately reached the spot and rescued the affected persons.