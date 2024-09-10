Uttarakhand landslide: 5 dead in Sonprayag, 3 injured, rescue operations underway

The landslide occurred due to torrential rains in the area. Relief and rescue operations are underway

The death toll in the landslide that occurred near Sonprayag area on Monday night increased to five people. Three people were found injured.

Rudraprayag Additional District Magistrate, Shyam Singh Rana arrived at the spot and said that five people were killed and three people were injured due to the landslide that occurred."

A landslide occurred on the National Highway near Sonprayag, due to which five passengers travelling from the route became victims of the accident. Three other people who were injured in the landslide have been rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

"He further appealed to the people in the district to plan their commute, keeping in mind the weather conditions.

"I appeal to the people in the district to plan their commute accordingly, keeping in mind the persisting weather conditions," he added.

According to Uttarakhand Police, information was received about some travellers reportedly buried under the debris, following which a joint operation was carried out by the police, administration, state disaster response forces, and national disaster response forces.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences in a post on X on Monday evening upon receiving the news of the loss of life from the landslide.

"Very sad news was received that some passengers were buried under debris between Sonprayag-Munkatiya (Rudraprayag). The local administration, NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am also in touch with the concerned officials and monitoring the rescue operation. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of the travellers," read the post by CM Dhami.

