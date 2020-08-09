Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted due to landslides

The Rudraprayag district administration has halted the Kedarnath Yatra due to continuous landslides on the Kedarnath-Gaurikund walkway.

The region observed frequent landslides due to continuous heavy rains in the mountainous regions of the state.

Rudraprayag S P Navneet Bhullar told ANI that the Kedarnath Yatra has been halted due to the frequent landslide at Chidbasa near Junglechatti on the Kedarnath-Gaurikund route, adding that the work to repair the route is underway.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had said that the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings.

Keeping in mind the present situation and comparatively lean pressure in terms of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites, Prime Minister Modi suggested that the present construction season could be utilized for completing pending works by proper distribution of labour pools, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing.

The portals of the Kedarnath temple, which is visited by lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across India and abroad, were reopened in the month of April after PM Modi called a complete lockdown across the country in March.

(With ANI inputs)