Heartwarming tale of how grandfather changed life of 10-year-old grandson living on streets overnight

A touching tale of a 10-year-old boy who was forced to beg on the streets suddenly becoming the owner of property worth crores has come to light. Shahzeb was left alone and compelled to live on the streets after his mother passed away from Covid-19.

Shahzeb's grandfather left him the right to inherit half of his estate in his will. The boy was eventually located wandering the streets of Kaliyar by family members who had been looking for him. The boy was recognised by Mobin, a villager, who then alerted the boy's family, who on Thursday brought him back home. In his village, the boy now owns an ancestral home and more than three acres of land.

How did Shahzebend up on the streets?

After Shahzeb's father Mohammad Naved passed away, his mother Imrana took the 6-year-old boy from Uttarkhand to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Even a fter being persuaded by her in-law several times, Imrana did not return to Uttarakhand. Her family tried to get in touch with her, but they were unable to learn anything about her whereabouts.

Shahzeb was unfortunate to lose her mother in the pandemic outbreak and was left with no choice but to live on the streets. Shahzeb has since been living a life of abandonment in Kaliyar. To make ends meet, he started begging on the streets in addition to working at tea and other shops. He has now been brought to Saharanpur by his family.

How did the family find Shahzeb?

The relatives had offered a reward for information about the innocent boy by posting his photo on social media and WhatsApp groups. A distant relative named Mobin had arrived in Kaliyar. He recognised Shahzeb's face from the viral photo when he came across him wandering the market. When asked, Shahzeb correctly identified the village and his mother's name, after which Mobin informed his family.

What did Shahzeb's grandfather leave for him in his will?

The death of his son and the separation of his daughter-in-law left Shahzeb's grandfather Mohammad Yakub in such shock that he ultimately passed away. Yakub, a retired teacher from a Himachal school, passed away about two years ago. Yakub 's second son, Javed, lives in Saharanpur with his family. In his will, grandfather declared that Shahzeb should receive half of the estate upon his return which includes ancestral home and over 3 acres of land.