Uttarakhand High Court allows Char Dham Yatra: 5 things you need to know before planning the annual pilgrimage

The Nainital High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on Char Dham Yatra and allowed only fully vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

5 things you need to know before planning the Char Dham Yatra:

1) Fully vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report can embark on the annual pilgrimage.

2) The court ordered devotees to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and limited the number of visitors too.

3) The High Court put a cap on the daily number of pilgrims - only 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham.

4) Pilgrims will not be allowed to take a bath in any of the springs around the temples.

5) Police force will be deployed as per requirements during the Char Dham Yatra in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

The High Court's ruling came on the affidavit filed by the Uttarakhand government on September 8 to start the yatra.

On June 28, the High Court had put a stay on the yatra until further orders on the basis of lack of health services in Chardham Yatra districts, lack of adequate preparations to control COVID-19 infection, shortage of doctors and the report of the district administration.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

(With agency inputs)