Six people died while another suffered injuries after a helicopter crashed near Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Thursday (May 8). Visuals from the crash showed the mangled interiors of the chopper. The aircraft was flying from state capital Dehradun to the Harsil helipad as the tourists were headed to Gangnani. There were seven people aboard the chopper, including the pilot, reports said. Teams of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the district administration reached the crash spot soon after the incident.



Victims include 5 women

Five of those killed were women, identified as Kala Soni, 61; Vijaya Reddy, 57; Ruchi Aggarwal, 56; Radha Aggarwal, 79, and Vedavati Kumari, 48. The pilot, identified as 60-year-old Robin Singh from Gujarat, also lost his life in the crash. The lone survivor, Bhaskar, 51, who is from Andhra Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

CM Dhami confirms news

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the news and conveyed condolences to the kin of the victims in a post on the social media platform X. "May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss," he wrote in the post.

'Situation being monitoried'

Dhami added he had instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and probe the crash. "I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored."