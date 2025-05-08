Four passengers died while two others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Thursday morning. There were six passengers in the chopper, media reports said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed and conveyed condolences to the kin of the victims in a post on social media. "May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss," he wrote in the post.