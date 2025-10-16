Uttarakhand Health Crisis: Suspected viral outbreak kills 7 within 20 days in Almora district, know all about it

Seven mysterious deaths have occurred in Almora, Uttarakhand, linked to a possible viral outbreak. Authorities have confirmed typhoid in some cases, and water contamination is suspected. Health teams have been deployed for surveys and health education to control the situation in affected villages.

In a disturbing series of events, seven people have died within the past 20 days in Almora district, located in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. The mysterious deaths have sparked alarm among both residents and health authorities, particularly in the Dhaula Devi block, where there has been a sudden rise in viral infections.

According to Dr Naveen Chandra Tiwari, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Almora, two of the deaths were confirmed to be caused by heart attacks. However, the other five fatalities are under investigation, with health officials suspecting they may be linked to an ongoing viral outbreak. The health department is particularly concerned due to the increasing number of suspicious cases of viral infections in the region.

Dr Tiwari shared that health officials have collected 11 samples from the affected area for testing. Preliminary results have confirmed the presence of typhoid in three of the samples. Additionally, water tests from the region revealed the presence of coliform bacteria, a clear sign of contamination in the local water supply. The health department has already issued urgent instructions to the water supply department to clean all water tanks and has advised the villagers to consume boiled water to prevent further infections.

In response to the rising concerns, the health department has deployed a large team of health workers to manage the situation. A total of 16 teams, comprising ASHA workers, Community Health Officers (CHOs), and pharmacists, have been dispatched to the affected villages of Bibadi, Phulai Jageshwar, Kheti, Bajela, Kabri, and Goli. These teams are conducting door-to-door surveys, providing health check-ups, and educating the villagers on hygiene practices and safe water consumption.

Dr Tiwari emphasised the importance of the education campaigns, stating, 'We are working hard to ensure every household receives information about safe water practices.' With the healthcare infrastructure in these areas often inadequate, the intervention is crucial for preventing further outbreaks.

Although authorities have confirmed the presence of a virus in the region, they have not yet identified its exact strain. This viral outbreak marks the first of its kind in the Kumaon region, and health officials are on high alert as they continue to monitor the situation. While some reports are still pending, the health department’s priority remains the containment of the outbreak and the protection of public health in the affected areas.