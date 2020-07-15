Uttarakhand govt denies reports of complete lockdown, to take action against those spreading rumours

Amid speculation that Uttarakhand may impose complete lockdown in the state, the government on Wednesday said no such decision has been taken.

Uttarkhand has reported 3,686 total COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 50. There are currently 769 active cases while 2,867 patients have been discharged.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's Office said reports of complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 on social media are rumours.

"No such decision has been taken," it said.

The Chief Minister has directed SSP Dehradun to take action against those who are spreading rumours, it added.

Earlier, several areas in the state including Kashipur, Rudrapur and Bajpur had imposed a three-day lockdown till July 16 after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur area and adjacent rural areas – Phool Bagh, Chhatarpur, Matkota, Bindu Khera, Bhamraula and Loharri from 12 AM tonight to 12 AM of 16th July in the wake of COVID-19,” the Udham Singh Nagar district administration had issued an advisory.

While essential services are allowed during the lockdown, markets and other all commercial activities have been suspended to check the spread of coronavirus.