Uttarakhand government extends COVID-19 restrictions till THIS date- Check what's allowed, what's not

Though most of the states in the country are currently easing up on the COVID-19 curbs in their jurisdiction, the Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the COVID curbs by another two weeks in the state to further reduce the number of cases.

The Uttarakhand government issued a notice on October 4, deciding to extend the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till October 19, in order to control the number of cases in the state, keeping in mind the looming threat of the third wave of the pandemic.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, the night curfew will remain in place till October 19. The markets will only be allowed to open from 8 am to 9 pm, adhering to the curfew, but emergency services will remain functioning round the clock.

#COVID19 restrictions in Uttarakhand to continue from 6 am of 5th October to 6 am of 19th October. pic.twitter.com/jxLx5ZEbyq — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

The government has allowed up to 50 people to attend wedding functions in marriage halls, as per the guidelines. A negative COVID-19 test will be made mandatory for attendees of the marriage function and the permission of the district administration will be required to hold the function.

Abiding by the night curfew timings, all the hotels, restaurants, dhabas and eateries will remain closed from 10 pm to 6 am. The government has further decided to reopen training institutes in the state for students above the age of 18 while following strict COVID-19 protocols.

Guidelines have been issued for the tourists traveling to the state as well. Tourists will only be allowed to enter Uttarakhand if they present a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours or their vaccine certificate for both doses. The tourists will also be required to register on the online portal, smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in before they enter the state.